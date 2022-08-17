| Six Bodies Recovered From Two Houses In Jammus Posh Area

Six bodies recovered from two houses in Jammu’s posh area

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:50 AM, Wed - 17 August 22

Representational Image

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered six dead bodies from two houses on Wednesday in J&K’s Jammu district.

While the exact cause of their death was being investigated, the police said that the bodies recovered from the Sidhra locality of Jammu city were found in a semi-decomposed condition.

Police said the bodies were recovered from two houses in the posh Tawi Vihar residential area of Sidhra in Jammu.

“All the deceased belong to Kashmir and their families have been intimated.

“An SIT is likely to be constituted to investigate the case,” police said, adding that the bodies have been sent to the mortuary of the government medical college hospital in Jammu.

A doctor at the medical college told some reporters that all these dead bodies had a drip line attached with them adding that what caused their death would be known after the post-mortem.

Police said the post-mortem would be conducted after the family members of the deceased reach Jammu.

The dead bodies have been identified as Sakina Begum and her daughter Naseema, Rubina Bano, Zafar Ali, Noor-ul-Habib and Sajad Ahmad.

Further details are awaited.