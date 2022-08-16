Six new judges of Telangana High Court take oath

Hyderabad: Six new judges of the Telangana High Court took oath on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan administered the oath to the new judges at a ceremony held at the High Court.

E.V. Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik, Kaja Sarath, J. Srinivas Rao and N. Rajeswar Rao took the oath. Of them, Srinivasa Rao and Rajeswar Rao took oath as additional judges. On the order of seniority, the additional judges will become permanent judges, after two years.

With this, the total number of judges of the high court has gone up to 34 along with two additional judges, as against the sanctioned posts of 42.

President Draupadi Murmu had given her assent to the Central government’s proposal to appoint six advocates as judges. Following the Presidential assent, the Union government had issued a notification on August 12 appointing the new judges to the Telangana High Court.

The appointment was made following a recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, on July 25. In his Independence Day address, the Telangana High Court Chief Justice had stated that the backlog of cases was about 2.4 lakh.

He said the problem was being addressed by taking several initiatives including increase in the number of judges. He pointed out that seven new judges were sworn in October 2021, 10 in March 2022, and one more this month.