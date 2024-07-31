Software engineer found hanging in Sangareddy

Mekala Vikram (23), a native of Bardipur in Tekmal mandal was found hanging from a tree at Muthangi in Patancheru mandal on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 09:09 PM

Representational image

Sangareddy: A software engineer was found hanging from a tree at Muthangi in Patancheru mandal on Wednesday.

Mekala Vikram (23), a native of Bardipur in Tekmal mandal of Medak, was working with a software company at Raidurgam and was living in RTC Crossroads.

The police said Vikram always used to worry about his career progress. He left home on Tuesday morning and was found hanging by family members on Wednesday. A case was registered. The body was taken to the Patancheru government hospital for postmortem.