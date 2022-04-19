Soil is vital for human beings and plants: MP Santosh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Source: Twitter/Santosh Kumar J.

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge (GIC) founder J Santosh Kumar assured to extend all support to the Save Soil Movement and said there was a relation between Isha Foundation’s Save Soil Movement and Green India Challenge Movement.

Representatives of Isha Foundation in Coimbatore met with Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar in the city on Tuesday. Isha Foundation representatives Prasad, Shailaja and Raghava urged MP Santosh Kumar to support the “Save Soil” Movement led by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Addressing on the occasion, MP Santosh Kumar coined the slogan “Save the soil – keep the plant alive.” He also said that full support would be extended to the Save Soil Movement. MP Santosh Kumar briefed Isha Foundation members that GIC Movement, which was launched on July 17, 2018 under the slogan “Hara Hai Tho Bhara Hai”, had turned into a great revolution in plantation programmes and had reached its intended goal.

The Isha Foundation representatives informed the MP Santosh about the various programmes being undertaken by the Foundation. They invited MP Santosh Kumar to attend the Save Soil Movement event to be organized by Isha Foundation at Gachibowli, Hyderabad shortly. Responding positively, MP Santosh Kumar assured that he would attend and extend full support to the Save Soil movement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .