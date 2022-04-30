Solve these questions to crack the SI exams

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and solutions on the Time and Distance topic.
Solution:
S1 = 48 km/hr S2 = 56 km/hr
D1 = x km D2 = (x + 40) km
T = x/48 hrs T = x+40/56 hrs
Both the cases, time is same
So => 56x = 48x + 1920
8x = 1920
X = 240 km.
Simple Method:
Increased Speed = 56 – 48 = 8 km/hr
Increased Distance = 40 km/hr
Time = 40 / 8 = 5 hrs
Actual Distance = 5 × 48 = 240 km
Solution:
Both persons are started at same time
Let 9 am after ‘x’ hours, they meet together
So the sum of distance covered by 1st person in ‘x’ hours and distance covered by second person in ‘x’ hours should be equal to 650 km
60x + 70x = 650
130x = 650
X = 5 hrs
9 am after 5 hours means 2 pm
At 2 pm, they meet together.
Simple Method:
Relative Speed = 60 + 70 = 130 km/hr
Distance = 650 km
Time = 650 / 130 = 5 hours
9 am after 5 hours means 2 pm
Solution:
Both the persons are not started at same time.
Let 9 am after ‘x’ hours, they meet together.
So the sum of distance covered by 1st person in ‘x’ hours and distance covered by second person in ‘x – 1’ hours should be equal to 490 km
40x + 50(x – 1) = 490
40x + 50x – 50 = 490
90x = 540
X = 6 hours
X = 6 hrs
9 am after 6 hours means 3 pm
At 3 pm, they meet together.
Simple Method:
Relative Speed = 40 + 50 = 90 km/hr
First one hours, the distance covered by first person = 40 km
Now starting time = 10 am
Remaining Distance = 490 – 40 = 450 km
So Distance = 450 km
Time = 450 / 90 = 5 hours
10 am after 5 hours means 3 pm
Solution:
D = 540 km
Let speed of bike = x km/hr
Speed of car = 3x/2 km/hr
According to the question
X = 60 km/hr
Speed of the Bike = 60 km/hr
Solution:
Second bike speed = 480/6 = 80 km/hr
Let first bike speed = x km/hr
So 3 : 4 = x : 80
4x = 3 × 80
X = 60 km/hr
Speed of the first bike = 60 km/hr
Solution:
Time = 4 hours
Speed = 30 m/s
Speed is there in m/s, so first convert speed from m/s to km/hr
Speed = 30 × 18/5 = 90 km/hr
Distance = 4 × 90 = 360 km
Banda Ravipal Reddy
Director, SIGMA
Sai Institute of General Mental Ability
Hyderabad