Solve these questions to crack the SI exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:51 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and solutions on the Time and Distance topic.

If a person travelled at 56 km/hr instead of 48 km/hr, he would have travelled 40 km more in same time. Find the actual distance travelled by him?

Solution:

S1 = 48 km/hr S2 = 56 km/hr

D1 = x km D2 = (x + 40) km

T = x/48 hrs T = x+40/56 hrs

Both the cases, time is same

So => 56x = 48x + 1920

8x = 1920

X = 240 km.

Simple Method:

Increased Speed = 56 – 48 = 8 km/hr

Increased Distance = 40 km/hr

Time = 40 / 8 = 5 hrs

Actual Distance = 5 × 48 = 240 km

The distance between A and B is 650 km. A person travelled from A to B at 60 km/hr and started at 9 am and another person travelled from B to A at 70 km/hr and started at same time. Then at what time they meet together?

Solution:

Both persons are started at same time

Let 9 am after ‘x’ hours, they meet together

So the sum of distance covered by 1st person in ‘x’ hours and distance covered by second person in ‘x’ hours should be equal to 650 km

60x + 70x = 650

130x = 650

X = 5 hrs

9 am after 5 hours means 2 pm

At 2 pm, they meet together.

Simple Method:

Relative Speed = 60 + 70 = 130 km/hr

Distance = 650 km

Time = 650 / 130 = 5 hours

9 am after 5 hours means 2 pm

The distance between A and B is 490 km. A person travelled from ‘A’ to ‘B’ 40 km/hr and started at 9 am, after one hour another person travelled from ‘B’ to ‘A’ at 50 km/hr. Then what time they meet together?

Solution:

Both the persons are not started at same time.

Let 9 am after ‘x’ hours, they meet together.

So the sum of distance covered by 1st person in ‘x’ hours and distance covered by second person in ‘x – 1’ hours should be equal to 490 km

40x + 50(x – 1) = 490

40x + 50x – 50 = 490

90x = 540

X = 6 hours

X = 6 hrs

9 am after 6 hours means 3 pm

At 3 pm, they meet together.

Simple Method:

Relative Speed = 40 + 50 = 90 km/hr

First one hours, the distance covered by first person = 40 km

Now starting time = 10 am

Remaining Distance = 490 – 40 = 450 km

So Distance = 450 km

Time = 450 / 90 = 5 hours

10 am after 5 hours means 3 pm

A carcan travel 50% faster than a bike. Both start from point A at the same time and reach point B 540kms away from A at the same time. On the way, however, the car lost about 3 hours while stopping at the restaurant. Fine the speed of the Bike?

Solution:

D = 540 km

Let speed of bike = x km/hr

Speed of car = 3x/2 km/hr

According to the question

X = 60 km/hr

Speed of the Bike = 60 km/hr

The ratio between the speeds of two bikes is 3 : 4. If the second bike runs 480 km in 6 hours, then find the speed of the first bike?

Solution:

Second bike speed = 480/6 = 80 km/hr

Let first bike speed = x km/hr

So 3 : 4 = x : 80

4x = 3 × 80

X = 60 km/hr

Speed of the first bike = 60 km/hr

A person travelled at 30 m/s and reached his destination in 4 hours. Find the distance?

Solution:

Time = 4 hours

Speed = 30 m/s

Speed is there in m/s, so first convert speed from m/s to km/hr

Speed = 30 × 18/5 = 90 km/hr

Distance = 4 × 90 = 360 km

Banda Ravipal Reddy

Director, SIGMA

Sai Institute of General Mental Ability

Hyderabad