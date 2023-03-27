South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against West Indies

South Africa scripted a record run-chase in T20 Internationals after they chased down 259 runs against West Indies in the 2nd T20I to level the series 1-1

By IANS Published Date - 08:15 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

Source: IANS.

Centurion: South Africa scripted a record run-chase in T20 Internationals after they chased down 259 runs against West Indies in the 2nd T20I to level the series 1-1 at SuperSport Park, here on Sunday.

Johnson Charles had brought fireworks for the West Indies by striking a 39-ball century in the first innings. But Quinton De Kock smashed his maiden T20I century in the chase for South Africa in a blistering 152-run opening partnership in little more than 10 overs to set the base for South Africa completing the highest ever successful run chase in T20Is with seven balls to spare. Racking up 102 in the first six overs in the run-chase, the highest score by any team in the Powerplay in T20Is, de Kock and Reeza Hendricks kickstarted South Africa’s innings in style.

The opening stand of 152 came off just 10.5 overs as South Africa suddenly turned into favourites to win the game. De Kock then fell for 100 off 44 balls, hitting nine fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 227.27. While the visitors made a comeback of sorts by dismissing Rilee Rossouw, Hendricks and David Miller in fairly quick succession, skipper Aiden Markram continued the carnage to lead his side to a memorable win, remaining unbeaten on 38 off just 21 balls as a whopping 517 runs were aggregated from the match.

With this, South Africa now hold the record for the highest successful run-chase in both ODIs and T20Is. The previous record for the highest successful run-chase in T20Is was held by Bulgaria against Serbia in 2022, when the former chased down 243 in 19.4 overs. Earlier, Charles broke the record of Chris Gayle when he slammed the fastest T20I hundred by a West Indies batter in men’s T20Is in the first innings. Coming in early, Charles hit 10 fours and 11 sixes in his innings at a strike-rate of 256.52. He was eventually cleaned up at 118 by a Marco Jansen yorker.

Also Read Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to lift inaugural WPL trophy