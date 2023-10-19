Southwest monsoon withdraws from entire India: IMD

No significant rainfall was recorded during the past 24 hours. The northeast monsoon, or winter monsoon, is likely to commence in the next three days, the IMD said

By ANI Updated On - 09:16 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country, the India Meteorological department (IMD) officially stated on Thursday.

As per official release by the IMD, the initial phase of the northeast monsoons is likely to be weak.

Earlier the MeT department announced that conditions were slowly becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the country on September 25.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, with rainfall occurring at most places over South and North Tamil Nadu over many places, and light rain occurring over Puducherry, said the India Meteorological Department.

As per the IMD, Rainfall over the country as a whole during monsoon season (June-September) was 94% of its average period. The southwest monsoon covered the entire country by July 2, six days ahead of the normal date. It set in over Kerala on June 8, 7 days behind the normal date and commenced from west Rajasthan on September 25 with a delay of 8 days.

The advance of the Southwest Monsoon began on May 19th in the southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, and south Andaman Sea.

The highest rainfall was received by Northwest India and lowest rainfall was received by East & Northeast India. Extremely heavy rainfall events were observed in June mainly over Rajasthan due to extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.

The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October to December.