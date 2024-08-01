SPDCL complaints reduced by 31.82 pc between Jan and June: CMD

The CMD, who held a review meeting on Thursday, said from January to June 2023, 5,83,672 complaints were received through ECR 1912 Call Centre, while during the same period this year, the number of complaints reduced to 3,97,934.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Farooqui claimed that there was 31.82 percent decrease in complaints related to electricity received through ECR (Electricity Control Room) and 60.96 percent through SPDCL ‘X’ handle between January and June, compared to last year.

Stating that the company was modernizing its existing 1912 Call Center ECR and Fuse of Call (FOC) system, the CMD said as part of this initiative, 213 FOC offices were equipped with GPS-enabled vehicles to quickly respond to power supply complaints. “This will enable our staff to reach the customer’s location without any delay and resolve the issue promptly,”he said.

The ECR- 1912 had been strengthened with 74 trained operators available 24×7 and the capacity of the call center had been increased to handle 400 calls at a time, he said, adding that customers could now call 1912 to register their complaints and also receive a complaint ID.

“The latest technology is being used to resolve customer complaints related to power supply and other issues in a timely manner. An integrated dashboard has been introduced to provide real-time information on various aspects of the company’s operations, such as supply complaints, billing complaints, breakdown information, feeder information, billing and collection information,” he said.