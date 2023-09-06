SPG Chief Arun Kumar Sinha succumbs to cancer battle

Wed - 6 September 23

Thiruvananthapuram: One of Kerala’s top IPS officer and SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, at a Gurugram hospital.

Four years ago, he had left Kerala on central deputation and was attached to the Special Protection Group and even when he superannuated in May this year, he was given an extension as the head of it.

Sinha joined the Kerala cadre of Police here in 1987 and since then he held very crucial posts in the state.

It was when he was holding the post of Additional director general of police he went on central deputation and later was posted into the SPG and passed away while heading it.

His superior and now-retired State Police chief Jacob Punnoose recalled Sinha as one who brought in numerous initiatives in the Kerala Police without taking any credit.

Sinha, who hailed from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, is survived by his wife and two sons.