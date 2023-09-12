Sri Lanka spinner Wellalage grabs fifer, stuns India in Asia Cup

07:10 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Colombo: Dunith Wellalage, the 20-year-old, slow Left arm Orthodox Sri Lankan spinner, stunned Indian batters as he took his first 5-wicket haul (5-40) in the One-Day Internationals in the fourth match of Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, here on Tuesday.

With the last ball of his quota, Dunith Wellalage had Hardik Pandya playing a forward-defensive and the ball took the edge on the way through as it turned past him. Wellalage’s previous best bowling effort came against Australia in June 2022 a home.

In the last match of the 5-match series, Wellalage achieved his best haul in ODIs, 3-42 off 10 overs. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne (twice), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are a great set among his first 16 ODI wickets for Wellalage.

He was super impressive last year against Australia in his maiden series and looks even better now. Wellalage completed his quota with a figure of 5-40 off 10 over. India were placed 190/9 in 44 overs when Wellalage completed his fifer.