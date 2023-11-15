Sri Vishnu Educational Society Signs MoU with Penn State University for collaborative research

Sri Vishnu Educational Society (SVES) is an educational society run by visionaries right from its inception in 1992.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:28 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: Sri Vishnu Educational Society (SVES) and Penn State University and its constituent colleges signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish ties of friendship and collaboration between involved institutions to promote academic, cultural, and personnel exchange.

The Pennsylvania State University is a multi-campus, land-grant, public research university that educates students from around the world and supports individuals and communities through integrated programs of teaching, research, and service.

The engineering colleges under SVES that will benefit from this association are BV Raju Institute of Technology, BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering for Women, Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women and Vishnu Institute of Technology.

The MoU was formally executed by the Letter of Intent signed by Tonya Peeples, Interim Harold Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering, Penn State, Roger Brindley, Vice Provost for Penn State Global and KV Vishnu Raju, Chairman, SVES, Aditya Vissam (Alumni of Penn State University), Secretary, SVES and Ravichandran Rajagopal, Vice Chairman, SVES.