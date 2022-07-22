Stalin invites KCR for inaugural function of Chess Olympiad in Chennai

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:22 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend the inaugural function of the 44th FIDE International Chess Olympiad organised by the Tamil Nadu State government in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

Stalin sent an invitation on Friday through his DMK Rajya Sabha member Girijanan. Stalin requested Chandrashekhar Rao to consider it as his personal invitation and attend the inaugural function on July 28.

Girijanan felicitated Chandrashekhar Rao with a shawl and memento and handed over the invitation card. In his letter, Stalin said the Olympiad, in which chess players from 188 countries would be participating, is being conducted for the first time in India and for the third time in Asia.