State Govt. should write letter for CBI probe in SCCL irregularities: Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 10:22 PM

Karimnagar: union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the state government write a letter to the center seeking CBI probe into irregularities taking place in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Was the state government courageous enough to write a letter? he questioned and said that if the state was sincere on the issue, it should write a letter to the union government. It was possible to know reasons for the present situation of the Singareni as well as the previous government’s failures if a CBI probe was carried out.

Though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that there was no question of privatization of Singareni, both Congress and BRS parties were trying to create confusion among the public by spreading wrong propaganda. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Sanjay Kumar informed that during his visit to Ramagundam, Modi made it clear that there was no question of privatization of Singareni.

While the center has 49 per cent share in SCCL, the state owns 51 percent. So, how could it be possible to privatize the company without the permission of the state government, he questioned. The BRS government and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were responsible for the present situation of the Singareni. Initially, Tadicherla coal block was allocated to APGENCO. However, the BRS government handed over the mine to private persons. It was the former CM who completely privatized SCCL and made the company as an ATM for his family, the union minister alleged.

Participating in a TV channel debate, a congress leader was informed to write a letter to the central government for a CBI probe. If it was sincere on the issue, the state government should write a letter to the center, he demanded.