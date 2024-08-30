State public sector employees urge govt to sanction Interim Relief

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Sector Employees Federation(TPSEF) has urged the government to implement the Interim Relief order sanctioned to the employees of public sector undertakings, cooperative societies and non-teaching staff of the universities which has been pending since the last eight months.

According to the federation, despite an order issued from the Chief Ministers Office, so far no initiative has been taken to implement the interim relief.

The GO Ms. No. 133 issued with regard to the implementation of the interim relief has been reportedly sent to the Finance Department in January and since then there is no action on it.

“The BRS government constituted a second Pay Revision Commission(PRC) on October 2, 2023 ahead of assembly polls in November. While the State government employees were paid Interim Relief of five percent in December 2023 by the Congress government, the employees of public sector undertakings, cooperative societies and non-teaching staff of the universities were left in lurch.

While keeping the Interim Relief order in abeyance the State government had made 60 appointments to these corporations,” said a Federation member. The Federation want the government to implement the Interim Relief order at the earliest.