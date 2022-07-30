StoryHour to showcase the ‘Ramayana’ puppet show in Hyderabad on July 31

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: Story Hour, a platform that creates audiobooks and shows based on timeless stories passed down through generations, will hold its first performance initiation and discussion in India on July 31 at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Hyderabad.

The event will showcase their 15-minute flagship puppet show on Ramayana which has engaged audiences across the world, followed by a Question and Answer session with the producer of the show and founder of the Story Hour, Neelima Penumarthy. The event will then feature a discussion about their audio book— A Brief History of Indian Independence. The teenage authors of the book will be present at the event.

Neelima moved to London in 1996 to further her education. Her sons, Shreyas and Ayur (then 17 and 12) published the Ramayana: An Ancient Indian Epic, a one-hour audiobook, which was named one of the “Best Audiobooks of 2017” by The Times (UK).

She then explored the possibility of conveying this narration through puppets. She put together a small team of puppet designers, puppet makers and puppeteers to convey the Ramayana audiobook visually, leading to the creation of the Story Hour.

Ramayana was translated into Telugu by Neelima’s mother, Jahnavi, and was narrated by students from Devnar Institute for the Blind. KV Uppal School translated the book into Hindi, and their students narrated it.

The Telangana Information Technology and Industries Department’s Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, will attend the event, which will take place from 4 to 7 pm. The event is open to the public and free of charge.