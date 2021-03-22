Sub-Inspector dies of Covid-19 in Adilabad

Mesram Chandrabhan (56), who hails from Raj Gond community, succumbed to Covid at Gandhi Medical College

Adilabad: A Sub-Inspector working with the Special Branch wing died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday evening. He tested positive for Covid-19.

Mesram Chandrabhan (56), who hails from Raj Gond community, succumbed to Covid at Gandhi Medical College. He was diagnosed with some renal ailment recently. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

A native of Jatharla village in Bazarhathnoor mandal, Chandrabhan joined the police department as a constable in 1985. He managed to escape with minor injuries in the Alampur encounter and bagged the Chief Minister’s Gallantry Award. He won laurels for acting as a bridge between the government mechanism and tribals during the Adivasi-Lambada conflict three years back.

Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier termed the demise of Chandrabhan as unfortunate and assured to extend all support to the kin of the Sub-Inspector. Members of the Adilabad Police Officers’ Welfare Association recalled his matchless services to the department. They recalled that he was striving hard for resolving the conflict by bringing issues of the tribals to the notice of the government.

