Subscription-based ‘Telegram Premium’ coming this month

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sat - 11 June 22

San Francisco: Instant messaging platform Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov has officially announced that a subscription-based offering, Telegram Premium, will be coming later this month.

Durov said that the new paid offer will go “above and beyond” what Telegram currently offers, reports 9To5Google.

Much of what spurred the decision to introduce Telegram Premium was the demands of the platform’s biggest fans.

“After giving it some thought, we realised that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option,” Durov said.

“That is why this month we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources. It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first,” he added.

The report mentioned that Telegram Premium will not affect the experience for existing users of the platform. It will remain free, and free users will even benefit from those paying for Premium.

Files, media, and stickers sent by Premium users will show for free users, with extra-large file sizes being one perk of the offering.

Premium reactions already in use on a message will also be made available to free users who want to use that same reaction.