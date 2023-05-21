Sudha Reddy walks the red carpet for Leonardo DiCaprio’s film at Cannes Film Festival

Sudha Reddy is the very first non-film celebrity from Hyderabad to ever attend the star-studded festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: Business tycoon and billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy raised the fashion bar even higher on the second day of her debut at the world’s most prestigious film festival, the Cannes Film Festival.

For her red-carpet walk for the world premiere of director Martin Scrosese and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio‘s film ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’, she wore a custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock peach pearl drape saree in tulle with a ruffled organza drape and an adjoining trail with delicate hand beaded roses and sparkling crystals.

Marrying delicate tulle with intricately embroidered corsetry, this trailing ensemble interweaved traditional influences with stunning contemporary flair. The ensemble had sparkling beadwork and three-dimensional flowers and a delicate fan juxtaposed against the bold textures of the garment.

She paired the look with embellished delicate hand gloves and fine jewellery by PMJ Jewels and a Hermes deep red handbag. Her dewy make-up and hair do drew inspiration from vintage Hollywood. Reddy was later spotted at the Madame Figaro event held at the prestigious beach destination, Plage at the hotel Barriere Le Majestic.

