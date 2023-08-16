Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ collects Rs 229 crore in five days

The makers said "Gadar 2" has shattered "records and emerged as an unprecedented cinematic triumph, setting a new benchmark" in Indian cinema.

By PTI Updated On - 01:09 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Mumbai: Sunny Deol-starrer “Gadar 2″ continued its dream run at the ticket window as the film’s domestic box office collection has crossed Rs 200 crore mark, the makers said Wednesday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to Deol’s 2001 blockbuster “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”. The actor has reprised his iconic role of Tara Singh in the film, released in theatres on August 11.

In a press note, the makers said “Gadar 2” has shattered “records and emerged as an unprecedented cinematic triumph, setting a new benchmark” in Indian cinema. On the Independence Day holiday, the film amassed the highest collections in the past two decades, they claimed.

“With an astounding footfall of over 1.55 crores patrons in just the first 5 days, “Gadar 2″ has achieved a milestone as the biggest non-solo release of all time. The numbers speak volumes, with a staggering net collection of Rs 55.40 crore achieved just yesterday, contributing to an impressive total net collection of Rs 228.98 crore,” the note read.

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel returning as Sakeena and Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

“Gadar 2” is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set during the Partition.