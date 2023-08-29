Supreme Court defers hearing on Kejriwal’s plea in 2014 inflammatory speech case

Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging criminal proceedings

By IANS Published Date - 01:10 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging criminal proceedings initiated against him in a 2014 inflammatory speech case.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and J.B. Pardiwala allowed a period of four weeks for filing of rejoinder affidavit in the matter.

Earlier, the top court had stayed criminal proceedings against Kejriwal for his controversial remark that “God will not forgive you if you vote for BJP (Joh Bhajapa (BJP) ko vote dega use khuda bhi maaf nahin karega)” during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Supreme Court had orally remarked that there can be no appeal for votes on the basis of religion. The special leave petition filed by Kejriwal challenged the Allahabad High Court declining to entertain his plea for discharge in the case.

The high court had upheld an order of the Sultanpur sessions court. In his petition, Kejriwal had contended that “khuda” cannot be attributed to the God of Muslims alone.

A Flying Squad Magistrate, citing Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People Act, alleged that Kejriwal had flouted the model code of conduct.