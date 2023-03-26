Swapnil Jain expresses gratitude to Pocket FM for letting him ‘fly’ with ‘Insta Millionaire’

Swapnil Jain’s big break came when he got the golden opportunity to write for Pocket FM for the popular audio series, ‘Insta Millionaire’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: After playing supporting characters in the well-acclaimed series ‘Aarya 2′ and ‘Crash Course’, actor-writer-director Swapnil Jain’s big break came when he got the golden opportunity to write for Pocket FM. And it was the popular audio series, ‘Insta Millionaire’ that catapulted him to success.

A perfect blend of entertainment and inspiration, ‘Insta Millionaire’ weaves together elements of drama, romance, and suspense to create a truly engaging listening experience. This captivating audio series has received rave reviews from people across India, touching unexpected numbers and leaving listeners inspired and entertained.

Talking about the phenomenal success and adulation, Swapnil said, “As a storyteller, the success of ‘Insta Millionaire’ is an achievement that has allowed me to spread my wings and soar to greater heights. Pocket FM has given me the opportunity to share my passion for storytelling with a wider audience. With their immense support, writers like me can bring our tales to life, captivate listeners with every word and share it with the world.”

The story of ‘Insta Millionaire’ follows the life of Lucky, a young man from humble beginnings who battles against all odds to make a life for himself. Despite his struggles, Lucky’s unwavering character and selflessness never waver.

Even though he faced one of life’s biggest betrayals when his girlfriend cheats on him, Lucky keeps his head up and continues to fight for a better life. But when he suddenly receives a message that changes his life forever, he’s forced to confront an entirely different set of challenges.

Will Lucky let the wealth change him or will he stay true to himself and the values he learned during his days of hardship? Can he finally find happiness and love in his life?

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your headphones, sit back, tune into Pocket FM and let the story of ‘Insta Millionaire’ unfold!