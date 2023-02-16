| Swara Bhasker Marries Political Activist Fahad Ahmad Says Its Chaotic But Its Yours

Swara Bhasker marries political activist Fahad Ahmad, says ‘it’s chaotic but it’s yours’

On Thursday, the actress shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments while detailing their love story

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for her work in films like ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ and ‘Raanjhanaa’, has tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad, the president of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the actress shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments while detailing their love story. The actress also shared that the couple had registered their wedding in court on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours.”

The two met at a protest site in January 2020 and love took its course.

Fahad, who is a Mumbai-based political activist, graduated from the Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai.

He was elected the general secretary of the TISS students’ union in 2017 and 2018, and was a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests, mobilising the agitation’s Mumbai leg by drawing large crowds from different colleges.

Currently, Fahad is the Maharashtra unit chief of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party.