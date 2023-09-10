Symbolic tree plantation by G20 leaders at Bharat Mandapam

By PTI Published Date - 02:10 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

PTI Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led G20 leaders in a symbolic tree plantation ceremony at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre here to mark the grouping’s two-day summit.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva presented saplings of their native plants to Modi at the outset of the summit’s third session titled ‘One Future’.

“The G20 Heads of Delegations participated in a symbolic tree plantation ceremony at the Bharat Mandapam. A collective effort to nurture environmental consciousness at G20 India,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Earlier, a senior official had said saplings of either national or native trees of respective G20 nations will be planted at the Bharat Mandapam, where a G20 Garden will be created.