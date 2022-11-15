T-AIM calls applications for third cohort of Revv Up startup acceleration programme

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) is inviting applications to the third cohort of the Revv Up startup acceleration programme. This is an initiative of the Government of Telangana and powered by industry body Nasscom. Early-stage startups working in artificial intelligence (AI) are eligible to apply.

Revv Up, which began its first cohort of 42 startups in August last year, is providing opportunities for AI startups to solve societal and business problems through partnerships with Government and industry respectively. The second cohort comprising 38 startups was selected in March this year. Startups are receiving mentorship from industry experts, and technology and IP support as they aim to build scalable businesses with AI-based offering at their core.

A few from the 15 startups that have interacted with the Government of Telangana to explore Proof of Concept opportunities are in discussions for pilot deployments. More than 40 startups had the opportunity to pitch to more than 35 investors, some of whom have either received funding or are on the verge of being funded soon. Two of the T-AIM recommended startups have won awards in the G20 Digital Innovation Network held recently. Through international partners and global trade channels, more than 30 startups have actively considered North America, Central Europe and APAC markets. Nearly 85 percent of the first cohort has found the mentor programme helpful.

“Since last year, the Revv Up programme has been supporting 80 startups that possess impactful solutions to solve real-world problems. Through T-AIM, the Government of Telangana remains committed to providing a conducive ecosystem for AI startups. On behalf of the State, I welcome startups from across the country to apply to this programme,” IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

The 12-month long, free-of-equity or cost programme is aimed at sector-agnostic AI startups that are based in Telangana or intending to set up their facility in the State. Startups can apply at https://bit.ly/Apply-RevvUp-Co3.