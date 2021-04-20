T-Hub partners with UK’s Digital Catapult

The partnership has enabled the creation of ‘The UK-India Immersive Technology Sustainability Expert Group’.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub on Tuesday announced a partnership with Digital Catapult supported by the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to boost UK-India collaborations. The partnership has enabled the creation of ‘The UK-India Immersive Technology Sustainability Expert Group’ and aims to increase the innovation quotient between the two countries in immersive technology and towards achieving net-zero emissions targets by 2050.

A range of innovative VR-AR startups, climate technology companies, corporates as well as sustainability organizations collaborated, and shared ideas of how immersive technologies can help towards net-zero carbon emissions. While T-Hub scouted relevant startups, corporates and academia from India, the Digital Catapult shortlisted startups, and academia from the UK.

T-Hub CEO and Telangana’s chief innovation officer Ravi Narayan said, “The UK-India Immersive Technology Sustainability Expert Group will focus on finding enhanced innovations for climate change that will open a gateway for startups as well as academia to collaborate across geographies and the selected sustainability organisations/corporates who could truly utilise these innovations will further evaluate it to provide growth avenues as relevant.”

Jessica Rushworth, chief strategy and policy officer, Digital Catapult, said, “The collaboration between T-Hub, Digital Catapult on this exciting initiative will boost the development of stronger links between the UK and India in the fast-moving area of climate technology innovation. This VR/AR expert group will accelerate collaborations, foster new ideas and help to tackle industrial climate challenges together.”

The partnership will focus on collating all the relevant research and development factors to overcome global sustainability issues. The R&D research will be submitted to the Department for International Trade, UK Government. Additionally, the partnership will enable a collaborative building of an immersive demo or prototype by the expert group that can be showcased at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November 2021.

