T20 World Cup: Indian players sweat it out in nets ahead of warm-up match

India will take on Bangladesh in the warm-up fixture in New York on Saturday

By IANS Published Date - 31 May 2024, 02:26 PM

Suryakumar yadav, Chahal and Hardik Pandya during the net session

New York: Team India is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to commence on Sunday. In the build to the showpiece spectacle, India will take on Bangladesh in the warm-up fixture in New York on Saturday.

Ahead of the preparatory encounter, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja among others had an intense net session on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a glimpse of India’s squad members, sweating it hard under the bright sun. Apart from the batters, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and travelling reserve Khaleel Ahmed were seen honing their bowling skills in the net session.

Preps in full swing 💥 Getting into the groove ahead of the #T20WorldCup 💪 WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/23TisI89Qe — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2024

As per the Cricbuzz report, the Indian team has been training at Cantiague Park for the past two days. In the compulsory practice session, all players spent some time in the middle.

Star batter Virat Kohli is expected to join the squad on Friday after he was seen leaving for New York at the Mumbai airport on Thursday.

As per the report, his participation in India’s only warm-up match against Bangladesh is still not certain. The Indian team will have an optional training session at Cantiague Park on Friday (as per IST).

Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will take on Ireland in their opening match in New York on June 5 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9.