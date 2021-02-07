Taapsee flaunts new funky hairstyle for ‘Looop Lapeta’

The Manmarziyaan actor hopped on to Instagram to share an interesting hairstyle, which she may have tested for the first time.

Sharing a picture of her new braided hairstyle for her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Saturday asked fans ‘when was the last time you did something for the first time’.

The Manmarziyaan actor hopped on to Instagram to share an interesting hairstyle, which she may have tested for the first time. The picture puts on display the side profile of Taapsee, in which she has got funky braided hairstyle. The braids are seen adorned with small hoops and colourful hair ties.

The picture shows the actor flaunting her new hairstyle and in the caption, she asked her fans, “When was the last time you did something for the first time…..#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta(sic).”

In awe of the new experiment on the actor’s hair, celebrity followers, including Huma Qureshi and more than 82,000 followers, liked the post, while many chimed into the comments section and left fire and red heart emoticons.

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari. The upcoming thriller-comedy movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be sharing screen space with Taapsee for the first time.

The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Apart from Looop Lapeta, Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.