Tabu shares picture from her Haider look test

By ANI Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

File Photo

Mumbai: Actor Tabu on Saturday shared a picture of herself from the look test of the movie Haider.

Taking her fans to the flashback of look test days on Instagram, Tabu captioned the post, Look test, Haider.2013@vishalrbhardwaj.

In the still, Tabu can be seen striking an intense look while dressed in her characters outfit.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actors fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the play ‘Hamlet’ by William Shakespeare is adapted for the screen. Following the journey of a young guy who returns to Kashmir after learning of his father’s disappearance. Not only does he hear that his father has been jailed by security agents for harbouring militants, but his mother is also in a relationship with his very own uncle.

Intense tension ensues between mother and son as both deal with the news of their father’s death. Soon after learning that his uncle is guilty for the horrific murder, Haider (Played by Shahid Kapoor) embarks on a trip to avenge his father’s death.

Tabu portrayed the role of stepmother Ghazala, a woman who is a wife torn between her idealistic husband and her opportunistic brother-in-law.

The film was released in the cinema on October 2, 2014. Meanwhile, the ‘Virasat’ actor was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the action-adventure film Bholaa alongside Ajay Devgn.

She will next appear in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, a unique musical love story that marks Ajay’s tenth film with Tabu. The duo has shared screen space in films including ‘Vijaypath’, ‘Haqeeqat’, ‘Thakshak’, ‘Fitoor’, ‘Drishyam’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Bholaa’.

Tabu will also star in ‘The Crew’ along with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

