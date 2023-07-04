Tahira Kashyap shares throwback picture with Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Instagram.

Mumbai: Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira took to Instagram and shared a picture from the early days of their relationship in which they can be seen with their friends.

She captioned the post, “When our eyes and smiles weren’t for the camera @ayushmannk.”

The couple can be seen smiling for the camera with their friends.

Fans rushed to the comment section and showered their love. “He dotes on you since then.”, wrote a fan.

Another wrote “You both are goals for real” A social media user wrote, “This is seriously a ‘Tum kya mile’ moment.” Ayushmann and Tahira kashyap got married to each other in 2008 and have two kids together — son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira is a breast cancer survivor. Having recovered, Tahira spreads awareness of this critical illness through social media.

Meanwhile, after her first feature, ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’ Tahira is all set with her new feature film in collaboration with producer Guneet Monga. Tahira’s debut feature ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is a female-centric comedy-drama, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. It is slated to release this year. The duo has previously worked together on a short film called Pinni for Netflix’s Zindagi Inshorts. Aayushmann, on the other hand, will be seen in the sequel of his hit comedy, ‘Dream Girl.’ He is paired with Ananya Panday this time.