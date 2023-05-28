Sunday, May 28, 2023
Home | India | Tamil Nadu Cm Stalin Rides Bullet Train In Japan Tweets About Experience

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin rides Bullet Train in Japan, tweets about experience

Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on# BulletTrain, will cover a distance of 500 km in less than two and half hours, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a series of tweets

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sun - 28 May 23
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin rides Bullet Train in Japan, tweets about experience
Source: Twitter.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a tour of Japan, travelled on the Bullet Train from Osaka to Tokyo on Sunday.

“Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on# BulletTrain, will cover a distance of 500 km in less than two and half hours”, he said in a series of tweets.

“A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle-class people should benefit and their journey should become easier!#FutureIndia”.

The Chief Minister also said that the Bullet Trains should benefit all sections of the people in India, including the poor and marginalised.

Related News

Latest News