Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers first fuselage to Indian army

The aerospace company has delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army from its Hyderabad facility.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Katie Yursky (Director, International Apache Programs, Boeing Defense, Space & Security), Lt General AK Suri ( Director General & Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation), and Surendra Ahuja (Managing Director, Boeing Defence India).

Hyderabad: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army from its Hyderabad facility.

“This is a proud milestone and a testimony of our commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the world-class manufacturing capabilities at our joint venture Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited at Hyderabad. The Apache will provide the Indian Army with a significant boost in capability just as the AH-64 has for the Indian Air Force,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Also Read French envoy Lenain extends warmest greetings to Indian Army on its 75th Army Day

Boeing had completed the deliveries of all 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020. TBAL’s 14,000 sqm facility, in addition to being a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, produces complex aero-structures for Boeing 737 and 777 models. The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced systems Limited (TASL) employs over 900 engineers and technicians and uses robotics, automation and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

“Successful delivery of the first fuselage for Boeing AH-64 Apache combat helicopters for Indian Army is the result of the hard work and collaboration of the teams at TBAL, India. This delivery also positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations. We stay committed towards progression of indigenous defence manufacturing with focus on the quality and timely delivery,” said Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

TBAL has produced and supplied Boeing’s Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona with over 190 fuselages. More than 90 percent of the parts used in these aerostructures assemblies are manufactured within India through over 100 MSME suppliers.

With more than 1,275 AH-64 Apaches in operation accumulating over 4.9 million flight hours globally, 1.3 million of which have been in combat, the attack helicopter holds the reputation of being the world’s most advanced and proven attack helicopter.