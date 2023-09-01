Taylor Swift unveils details of “Eras” tour concert film

AMC Theatres assures that the movie will be screened at each of its U.S. venues a minimum of four times per day during its initial run on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift announced a brand new concert film on her Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour will head to theatres on October 13 in the US.

AMC Theatres is promising that the film will play at every one of its U.S. locations at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through its initial engagement, with many of the chain’s Imax and Dolby Cinema locations locked into ensure the singer remains larger than life on its premium screens, as per Variety.

Sharing the update, Swift took to Instagram and wrote, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

The announcement has left her fans extremely excited.

“Best news ever heard,” a social media user wrote on X.

“Swift is on a roll,” another one wrote.

The Eras Tour film was shot over the course of Swift’s first three shows at SoFi Stadium, where she performed a total of six straight shows in early August. The Los Angeles venue attracted a total of nearly 500,000 fans, Billboard reported.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first tour since 2019, and features songs from all nine of her studio albums.

Eras tour will resume in November with a stop in South America. She’ll then go on tour through Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United Kingdom during 2024. She will then return to North America for one more run in October 2024.