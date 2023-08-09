TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe into attack on him

By PTI Published Date - 09:37 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following an attack on him in Chittoor district.

He has alleged that the attack on him on August 4 was a conspiracy and premeditated. Naidu reacted strongly to police booking a case against him when he was the victim. “I was attacked by some goons but the case has been filed against me,” he told reporters in Vizianagaram.

The TDP chief alleged that by filing false cases against the TDP cadre, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to get benefits in the coming election. He dared the state government to reply to the questions raised by the leaders of the Opposition parties.

“I have been travelling across the State as part of the Yudha Bheri programme to inform the people about the corruption, injustice, destruction and devastation caused to the irrigation projects. As part of the programme, I was in Angallu village where I was attacked and an attempted murder case was registered against me,” Chandrababu said. He alleged that the local minister and his brother hatched a conspiracy and filed a case against him.

Narrating as to how the incident took place, Chandrababu Naidu said that the contract works for a parallel canal to Handri-Neeva were awarded to the PLR Company belonging to minister Ramachandra Reddy. “When I went to oversee the ongoing works the local farmers complained to me that the officials, with the help of the police, have forcibly taken their lands without officially acquiring the lands and without paying for their relief and rehabilitation. While I was returning, the YSRCP goondas created obstructions to me and made an attempt to kill me.

My Chief Security Officer (CSO) had informed the district Superintendent of Police (SP),” he said. Pointing out that he is under National Security Guard (NSG) security, Chandrababu asked whether he should run away from there when the goondas are attacking him. “What will be the fate if the state if I, as a former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition, run away from there,” he asked. He said that it has become a habit for the YSRCP to attack someone and then file cases against the victim. He said similar incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Yerragondapalem and Nadigama too.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the facts will come to light only with the CBI inquiry and wanted the probe be conducted in all the incidents that have taken place in various parts of the State. â€œWho were involved in the attacks, who is behind these incidents and under whose directions the goondas resorted to these assaults, all these facts will come to light only with CBI probe, he said. Chandrababu Naidu presented all the visuals of the Chittoor incidents at the media conference and how the police failed to prevent these attacks.

