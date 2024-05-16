TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu under house arrest amid post-poll violence

Amaravati: Police have placed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politbureau member Nakka Anand Babu under house arrest in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Thursday to stop him from visiting Macherla constituency, which was hit by post-poll violence.

The TDP has constituted a fact-finding committee to visit violence-hit areas. Nakka Anand Babu, a former minister, was one of the five members of the committee.

The TDP committee was scheduled to visit Macherla in Palnadu district on Thursday.

Criticising the police action, Nakka Anand Babu termed it undemocratic. He said police should change their attitude after witnessing the poll percentage.

He alleged that Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkata Rami Reddy were behind the series of violent incidents.

The TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to see YSRCP leaders embroiled in cases as then only they will remain loyal to him.

Police also placed TDP leader Janga Krishna Murthy under house arrest. Police detained him in Piduguralla and brought him to Guntur to place him under house arrest.

Meanwhile, police have found petrol bombs from a house in Gurazala Assembly constituency. The bombs were seized during the search conducted in a village as part of investigation into post-poll violence.

In another development, police in Tadipatri constituency of Anantapur district arrested 90 workers of both TDP and YSRCP in connection with the recent clashes.

Polling for simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats was held on Monday.

Violent incidents occurred during polling at a few places. Post-poll violence also took place in Palnadu, Anantapur, Tirupati and other districts.