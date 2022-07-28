Teaser for ZEE5’s ‘Duranga’, a Korean show adaptation, out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

ZEE5 Original ‘Duranga’ is an official adaptation of the popular Korean show named ‘Flower of Evil’. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: ZEE5 Original ‘Duranga’ is an official adaptation of the popular Korean show named ‘Flower of Evil’. Helmed by Goldie Behl and Shradha Singh, the romantic thriller will star Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami as protagonists and will premiere on the streaming platform in August.

Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, ‘Duranga’ chronicles the love story of Sammit (played by Gulshan Devaiah) and Ira (played by Drashti Dhami), that unfolds in three different timelines. Hiding a twisted past, Sammit maintains a facade of a perfect man, father, husband or perfectly faking it all? Uncover the truth in #DurangaOnZEE5 coming soon.

Here a look at the teaser: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgi9Hf6KaQS/?hl=en