Teaser of Hrithik and Saif’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ receives love from all quarters

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:59 PM, Wed - 31 August 22

This has doubled up the audience's excitement to watch this cinematic wonder on the screen.

Hyderabad: The craze for the most awaited film of the year ‘Vikram Vedha’ is constantly touching new skies. Ever since the teaser of the film has been released, it has cemented its place at the top as the most liked Hindi film teaser. This has doubled up the audience’s excitement to watch this cinematic wonder on the screen.

The story of ‘ Vikram Vedha ‘ is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram ( Saif Ali Khan ) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

While the teaser of the film has created havoc with its release, the cast and the team are overwhelmed with the amazing response the teaser is receiving from the audience.

While speaking about the great response the teaser has been receiving, Hrithik Roshan who will be seen playing the role of Vedha in the film, shares, “The whole team of ‘Vikram Vedha’ submitted to the vision of Pushkar & Gayatri in bringing this film to life. Our teaser was a little glimpse of the world of ‘Vikram Vedha’, and the response that it has garnered is heartwarming. I’ve been told that ‘Vikram Vedha’s teaser stands to be the most liked Hindi film teaser, and the number of viewers it has reached to across social media platforms is hugely rewarding for me as an artiste. We cannot wait to present our film to the audience.”

Speaking about the delight of receiving such a great response from the audience for the teaser, Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the role of Vikram in the film, shares, “It feels good to know that the teaser of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is the most liked teaser for a Hindi film till date. We all have put in so much of our love and hard work into making this film, and learning that our audience is as excited as we are to witness the film in theatres is the most positive outcome for me as an actor.”

‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Also read