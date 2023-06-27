Tech Tok: Subscription service, new norm in web world

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 01:00 AM, Wed - 28 June 23

In the last few months, there is a persistent trend of monetizing services in the technology sector. Twitter, Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and others are now selling subscriptions like hotcakes.

Subscribers not just get the fancy verified mark, but also have access to better features. While this is where the industry was heading for a long time, the drastic shift all platforms made has startled a few.

Snapchat, the platform used mostly by young users has also hopped onto this subscription trend.

If the social media platforms have caught on to monetization now, the latest artificial intelligence and related platforms have begun minting money right from the word go. Given the funds that have been invested in their development, charging users for the experience is also justified.

Meta has also recently launched a virtual reality (VR) subscription service, where users will get access to two new games a month. This comes after the company experienced a loss of $4 billion in its VR unit. This is part of the Metaverse, the famed dream project of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

ChatGPT, Bard, and all major AI-powered tools also have a premium subscription service available for users.

While most of these platforms continue to keep the free version available, the question is, how long till it is not free anymore? And if that does happen, what consequences will it bring?

Google asks SC to quash Android antitrust directives

Google has urged India’s Supreme Court to quash the antitrust directives against it for abusing the Android market in the country, according to reports.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers 97% of the smartphones in India, had exploited its dominant position.

The commission then asked Google to remove restrictions imposed on device makers and fined the U.S. firm $163 million. They also warned Google about the mandatory pre-installation of apps.

While the company paid the fine, in March, an Indian tribunal gave partial relief to Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company, by setting aside four of the 10 directives in the case.

According to new reports on Tuesday, they’re now asking the Supreme Court to quash the remainder directives as well.

New features on WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business app, the revised version of WhatsApp made especially for small business owners, has rolled out new features recently.

Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the updated WhatsApp Business will now allow users to create ads within the app. This will help them to find and connect with new customers on other Meta platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

The app has also introduced a new paid message feature. This feature offers businesses an option to send paid messages to users within the app to reach more customers efficiently. Plus, these messages can also be scheduled.

LinkedIn’s latest AI feature makes posting easy

With the rise of artificial intelligence, a person on the web has assistance in every task they undertake. Now, LinkedIn has unveiled its latest feature, which will allow members to create AI-generated posts by providing a 30-word prompt. The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform says that this will save both time and effort in crafting content.

