Technical glitch hits EVMs in Khammam

Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao cast their votes in their respective polling stations in Khammam district on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 12:04 AM

Khammam: Even as Ministers, elected members, and officials cast their votes in Khammam Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy could not cast the vote in his favour. He along with family members cast his vote at Madhapuram village of Mahabubabad mandal in Mahabubabad Parliament segment where he was enrolled as a voter.

Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao cast their votes in their respective polling stations in Khammam district on Monday.

BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar cast their votes in Khammam city. EVMs malfunctioned at a couple of places in erstwhile Khammam and voting resumed after rectifying the technical issues. By 5 pm 70.76 % voting was recorded in seven Assembly segments under Khammam Lok Sabha.

The polling in Khammam ended at 6 pm and those in queue were allowed to cast their vote due to which the voting percentage may increase.

In Kothagudem, voting ended at 4 pm and a voting percentage of 66.83% was recorded at 5 pm in Pinapaka, Yellandu and Bhadrachalam Assembly constituencies that fall under Mahabubabad seat. Collectors VP Gautham and Dr Priyanka Ala, Khammam CP Sunil Dutt and Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju visited several polling stations to monitor the polling.