Teenage boy allegedly kidnapped in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: A teenage boy was allegedly kidnapped from Chandrayangutta on Tuesday evening.

The boy, Mohammed Adil, 14, a resident of Phool Bagh in Chandrayangutta had gone out without informing anyone during the day and did not return home. The family members approached the Chandrayangutta police and lodged a complaint stating that somebody could have kidnapped the boy, following which the police formed teams to trace him.

The police checked footage from surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the house but could not get any concrete clues. The police have informed all police stations in the city and adjoining districts.