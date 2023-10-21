‘Tejas’: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil hai ranjhana’ song out now

Makers of 'Tejas' unveiled the Tejas Anthem song 'Dil hai Sanjana,' featuring Kangana Ranaut.

By ANI Published Date - 05:26 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Mumbai: Makers of ‘Tejas,’ after unveiling the exhilarating trailer on Air Force Day, October 8, and the release of the first song, ‘Jaan Da,’ unveiled the Tejas Anthem song ‘Dil hai Sanjana,’ featuring Kangana Ranaut.

The official page of the production house, RSVP, took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote, “Presenting Tejas’ anthem, overflowing with unwavering love and determination to serve the nation! #DilHaiRanjhana song is out, tune in now.

#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi. #Tejas in cinemas on 27th October.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RSVP (@rsvpmovies)



‘Dil hai ranjhana,’ captures Tejas Gill’s soul, diving into her aspirations, determination, and the challenges she endured while chasing her objectives.

The song is sung by Rashmeet Kaur & Shashwat Sachdev, with music given by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics by Kumaar Earlier, Makers of ‘Tejas’, starring Kangana Ranaut in the title role, unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film on the occasion of Air Force Day.

Taking to Instagram, the production house RSVP treated fans to the trailer video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RSVP (@rsvpmovies)

The trailer showcases Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Opening with high-level action scenes and featuring the captivating dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, the trailer instantly grabs attention.

With a well-executed background music score and stunning visual effects, the trailer is a visual spectacle evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. Kangana commands the screen with her portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission, displaying a truly fierce and courageous character successfully igniting excitement for the film.

‘Tejas’ revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.