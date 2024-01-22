Telangana boxer Hussamuddin in Indian team for Paris Olympics qualification tournament

Nizamabad boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin had underwent surgery last year and made a return to the ring recently

Published Date - 22 January 2024

Mohammad Hussamuddin. File Photo.

Hyderabad: Nizamabad boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin, who was out with a knee injury for most of the last year, returned to Indian team that will compete in the first qualification for the Paris Olympics, scheduled to be held in Busto Arsizio, Italy from February 29 to March 12.

The 2022 Worlds bronze medal winner had underwent surgery last year and made a return to the ring recently. Meanwhile, World Championships bronze medallists Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev have also made the cut.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze winner Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) were also named in the nine-member Indian squad announced by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday. Apart from Deepak (51kg), who once again pipped 2019 World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal based on BFI’s evaluation process, and Nishant (71kg), 2022 Worlds bronze winner Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), who was out with a knee injury for most of last year, makes a return.

The country’s women pugilists have already secured four quotas for the Paris Olympics with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.

Youth women’s world champion Ankushita Boro (66kg), reigning national champions Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal ( 92kg) have also been included, and they will fight for Paris Games quotas in their respective categories.

The players have been selected after a comprehensive evaluation process, conducted by the high-performance unit based on various performance parameters. “Our aim is to maximise India’s participation at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and to achieve that, we have undertaken a thorough and careful selection process for the first World Qualification Tournament,” BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita said.

The Indian Squad: Women: Jaismine (60kg), Ankushta Boro (66kg). Men: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Md Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar 80kg, Sanjeet (92kg), Narender ( 92kg).