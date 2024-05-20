Telangana Cabinet decides on further studies on Kaleshwaram

The physical and technical aspects of each barrage would be studied by two of the organisations identified.

File photo of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: The State cabinet on Monday decided in favour of conducting further studies/tests on the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, the key components of the Medigadda barrage,.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, briefing the media, said three organisations of the Centre were identified for the task. The physical and technical aspects of each barrage would be studied by two of the organisations identified. The kind of repairs to be taken up would be decided taking their recommendations and findings into consideration, he said, adding that project authorities were asked to explore the possibility of lifting water from the barrages to meet irrigation needs of farmers in the command area of the project by putting up simple rock-filled gabion structures in place of the damaged structures with nominal expenditure by taking into consideration the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

This initiative was considered to avoid further loss of crops in the ensuing crop season, he said, also stating that the Cabinet had decided against impounding any water in the barrages taking their vulnerable condition into consideration. Gates of all the three barrages would be kept fully open to ensure free flow of water even in flood time. He said the condition of Medigadda barrage was obvious. Leakages continued in the Annaram barrage while Sundilla too was found to be at risk.

The dam safety authorities had made it clear that even if the repairs were taken up at this stage, they cannot give any assurance on its durability and long life. As a result, no full-fledged repairs would be taken up until the final studies and recommendations were received from the agencies on the job, he added.