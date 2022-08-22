Telangana: Counselling for one-year compulsory govt service for PG medicos from Aug 23

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME) will conduct counselling from August 23 to place passed-out Post-Graduate medicos to various government hospitals in Telangana, as part of the one-year compulsory government service scheme for Senior Residents, 2022.

In a notification, the DME instructed the PG Diploma candidates of convenor quota and passed out in 2022 to attend the Compulsory Government Service Counselling to be held between August 23 and 24. Candidates were instructed to get the mark sheet issued by KNRUHS for reference. The counselling is for 2019 batch of post graduates who have passed in 2022 (Convenor Quota).

Counselling will start from 10 am on August 23 for PG medicos from Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine, General Medicine and from 1.30 pm for Paediatrics, Respiration Medicine, DVL, Psychiatry, Radiology, Hospital Administration, Emergency Medicine, Transfusion Medicine and Radiation Oncology/ Radiotherapy.

Counselling from 10 am on August 24 will be for PG medicos from Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT and Ophthalmology and from 1.30 pm for Obstetrics and Gyneacology and Anaesthesia.