Telangana: EAMCET for engineering stream key out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad on Saturday released the candidate response sheets, preliminary key and master question papers of the TS EAMCET 2022 for engineering stream conducted in six sessions on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can download their response sheets and submit objections, if any, on the preliminary key till August 1 (5 pm) on the website only