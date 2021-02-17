Telangana: EdCET final phase seat allotment out

Students have to download joining letter, challan form for payment of tuition fee (if applicable). Fee has to be paid at any branch of the Union Bank/Andhra Bank in the State.

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The seats allotment for BEd courses through TS EdCET 2020 second and final phase counselling were released on Wednesday. A total of 7,815 convener quota seats were available and 12,632 candidates exercised their web options while 6,534 candidates were allotted seats.

Students have to download joining letter, challan form for payment of tuition fee (if applicable). Fee has to be paid at any branch of the Union Bank/Andhra Bank in the State. After payment of tuition fee, students have to report to the allotted college with, joining letter, fee paid challan and original certificates for physical verification between February 18 and 22, TS EdCET 2020 admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu said in a press release. After successful verification of original certificates, the allotment order will be generated and issued at the college, he added.

