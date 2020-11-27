Telangana HC pulls up official on revenue records

The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by K Satyavathi of Khammam complaining disobedience of the authorities to the court order

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court directed the District Collector Khammam and Revenue Divisional Officer, Kallur division, to appear before the court if they fail to comply with earlier orders regarding revenue records. The defence of the revenue authorities that the order of mutation of records could not be complied with in view of the ongoing Dharani project did not impress the court. The earlier order was made by the court on July 16.

The court suo moto impleaded the District Collector observing the latter was responsible to implement orders passed against the Revenue Department. The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by K Satyavathi of Khammam complaining disobedience of the authorities to the court order. The judge remarked “you cannot take shelter under the subsequent change in the maintenance of revenue records, there is ample time to implement order and this is disobedience of court order”. The judge adjourned the case by three weeks for compliance.

Police protection

Justice Naveen Rao directed the Kamareddy Police to provide protection to Laxma Reddy and Sridhar Reddy of Argonda village of Tadwai mandal. The petitioner complained the police did not take any action against Bandla Syamaih and his henchmen who are illegally entering into the petitioner lands.

Counsel for the petitioner Vamshidhar Reddy pointed out that the family was driven away from the village taking advantage of the naxallite movement. He contended police did not respond to their representations though relevant documents and orders were placed before them. The judge, asking the petitioners to make a fresh representation, directed the police to consider it in four weeks.

Act within power, officials told

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao expressed dissatisfaction against the revenue authorities. The judge observed authorities must act within their power, any action contrary to the power under the law could make the authority liable to be dismissed. The court was dealing with a contempt case filed by EJ David complaining about the non-compliance of the 2017 court order. The petitioner said his land was claimed by the authorities without any valid record.

Special Government Pleader Radhive Reddy contended title ownership over the disputed property was false and it was, in fact, a government property under ‘Full Tank Level’. However, no record in support of the claim of the government was produced. The court did not find any reference made to the government land. It observed submissions made were contrary to the revenue records which are in existence since 1950s.

Moreover, Additional Collector Veera Reddy was aware that the disputed land was not a part of revenue records, the judge pointed out.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .