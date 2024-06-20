Telangana: Medicos launch black badge protest, plan total boycott on June 24

The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) attended their routine medical duties wearing black badges and also participated in a brief protest, before joining their regular duties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 06:34 PM

The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) attended their routine medical duties wearing black badges and also participated in a brief protest, before joining their regular duties.

Hyderabad: With the health department not responding to their strike call notice, medicos have launched a black badge protest in all medical colleges on Thursday.

The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) attended their routine medical duties wearing black badges and also participated in a brief protest, before joining their regular duties.

As a part of further intensifying protests, before launching their total boycott of medical duties on June 24, the TJUDA has decided to report to their duties fully clothed in black.

“It has been three days since we served strike notices and so far nobody has bothered to listen or hold discussions about our demands. Feelers were sent from senior health officials, urging us to call-off the protests, which we refused outright, as the demands made by us are yet to be discussed,” president, TJUDA, Dr Ch Sai Sri Harsha said.

On Tuesday, the TJUDA members had met the Director of Medical Education, Dr N Vani and submitted strike notice, to be launched in all medical colleges in Telangana from June 24. Their main demands include a green channel for timely payment of stipends, preference to Telangana students in the upcoming counselling for MBBS admissions, better hostel facilities, new building for OGH and overall improvement of infrastructure in government medical colleges.