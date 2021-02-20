Telangana MLC polls: Ban on issuing new arms license

The government has suspended all the arms licenses and instructed all the license holders residing in the jurisdiction of the 21 districts to deposit their firearms and weapons

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday imposed a ban on issuing new arms licenses in the districts where biennial elections for the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates Constituencies will be conducted on March 14.

The ban orders will be in vogue in 21 districts – Nalgonda, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jangaon, Mulugu, Siddipet, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Narayanpet, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The government has also suspended all the arms licenses and instructed all the license holders residing in the jurisdiction of the 21 districts to deposit their firearms and weapons in the respective police stations, offices of the district magistrate and Superintendent of Police concerned or the licensed arms dealer immediately.

Exemption was given to persons employed on guard duty on the premises of nationalised banks, public sector undertakings and the security personnel working in these districts. The orders will be in force till the completion of the election process.

