Telangana police officials excel in peacekeeping mission exams; Set new record

Two foreign officers had come from New York and conducted English language test, driving and firing tests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: A record number of 19 police officials from Telangana cleared the exams for deputation in international peacekeeping missions, held recently at the 22nd Battalion, ITBP in Delhi.

A total of 225 police officers from across the country attended the tests. KM Kiran Kumar, ACP CCS Hyderabad, Narsinga Rao, ACP Telangana Narcotic Bureau, Devender Singh, SP, Ch.Sridhar Narco, ACP, TSNAB, Pratap DSP Vigilance Enforcement, Jupalli Ramesh ACP, Sridhar Reddy, DSP and other officers have qualified.

Between June 6 and 15, police officers across the country attended the tests.

Overall 164 police officers out of 225 passed the exam. The officers were congratulated by the State government and senior police officers.