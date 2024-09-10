Telangana receives award for contribution in development of Crime Analysis Module

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 06:35 PM

Shikha Goel, Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau receives the award at the 1st Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Hyderabad: For its outstanding contribution to the development of the Crime Analysis Module under the Samanvaya Platform, Telangana on Tuesday received an award from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah presented the award at the 1st Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and was received by Shikha Goel, Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, on behalf of the State.

The award highlights Telangana’s key role in advancing crime analysis by integrating data, establishing crime links, and identifying criminal networks to enhance law enforcement coordination across the country. This recognition emphasizes the state’s contributions to modernizing crime detection and prevention.

A press release said the award also honoured the efforts of the Cyber Security Bureau, led by Shikha Goel, and supported by Devender Singh, SP, and their team, for developing the Crime Analysis Module and elevating the Samanvaya Platform as a critical tool.

Dr Jitender, DGP of Telangana, extend his heartfelt congratulations to Shikha Goel, Devender Singh, and the entire team for this well-deserved recognition of their contributions to strengthening cybercrime coordination and analysis across India.